The Council says many of these schools will not be able to survive beyond this week due to their prolonged closure.

Spokesperson for the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Kyei Baffour, said it will be as a result of the lack of students in these private schools.

“The last batch for most of these private schools are in the 3rd year and are completing on Saturday 5th September 2020. After Saturday, some of these private schools will collapse and I repeat some of these private schools will collapse after Saturday 5th September 2020”, he noted.

This comes after the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking during the 16th COVID-19 update address, noted that the Ghana Education Service, after further consultations, has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students.

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

He added that the next academic year will resume in January 2021, with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum, to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year.

“The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence, at the same time, in school of all streams of students, can occur in safety”, the Akufo-Addo said.