Son, now a catholic priest, officiates renewal of vows of parents, after 32 years of separation

However, after three decades, their parents have now reunited and their wedding was officiated by one of their children, Father Moses Kabenla Arthur, who is now a catholic priest.

Joseph Thomas Frank Arthur, 81, and Theresa Arthur (also known as Awulae Nda-Bozoma II) 70, reunited at a ceremony at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Half Assini in the Jomoro District on January 19, the Mirror newspaper reported.

READ MORE: Police arrest man who set 13-year-boy on fire

The couple reaffirmed their love and commitment to each other. Visibly excited were their children who had worked tirelessly to reunite them, according to the Mirror.

The eldest son, Mr Richard Kojo Arthur, recalled that he was in Senior High School when his parents separated.

According to him, he and his siblings were too young to understand what caused the separation.

He said they lived with their mother at Takoradi but she moved to Jomoro in the Western Region when she was made a queenmother.

“We were quite young when the issues started so we didn’t really understand what caused the separation. Personally, I was in boarding school and would only come home during vacations," Mr Arthur told the Mirror newspaper.

“All that while, we lived in Takoradi but mum was enstooled as a queenmother of Jomoro in the Western Region and moved to settle there.

"My younger siblings were also in school so they lived with our father and occasionally, we visited our mum during vacations.”

READ MORE: Curvy female teacher confuses students with her ‘tempting’ backside (Photos)

Sadly, one of the siblings, Thomas Frank Arthur, could not live to witness the reunion of his parents.

Mrs Arthur is the Paramount Queenmother of the Western Nzema Traditional Area.

She is also the President of the Western Regional Queenmothers Association.