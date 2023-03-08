He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by him have been prudent in the management of the country’s resources.
SONA 2023: We’ve not been reckless in borrowing and spending - Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refuted allegations that Ghana’s current economic mess is due reckless borrowing and spending.
Addressing Ghanaians on the state of the nation, the President external factors are to blame for the country’s current predicament.
“Mr Speaker, let me state emphatically, have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending - President Akufo-Addo”, he said.
In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, the President is mandated to present a state of the nation address every year.
Article 67 says the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.
In his address at the 66th Independence Day anniversary, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to be thankful.
He believes despite all challenges facing the country, the government has ensured the supply of basic commodities to prevent the crisis from worsening
