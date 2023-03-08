SONA 2023: We’ve not been reckless in borrowing and spending - Akufo-Addo

Addressing Ghanaians on the state of the nation, the President external factors are to blame for the country’s current predicament.

“Mr Speaker, let me state emphatically, have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending - President Akufo-Addo”, he said.

In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, the President is mandated to present a state of the nation address every year.

Article 67 says the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

In his address at the 66th Independence Day anniversary, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to be thankful.

