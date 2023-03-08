ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

SONA 2023: We’ve not been reckless in borrowing and spending - Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refuted allegations that Ghana’s current economic mess is due reckless borrowing and spending.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by him have been prudent in the management of the country’s resources.

Recommended articles

Addressing Ghanaians on the state of the nation, the President external factors are to blame for the country’s current predicament.

“Mr Speaker, let me state emphatically, have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending - President Akufo-Addo”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, the President is mandated to present a state of the nation address every year.

Article 67 says the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

Akufo Addo
Akufo Addo Pulse Ghana

In his address at the 66th Independence Day anniversary, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to be thankful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes despite all challenges facing the country, the government has ensured the supply of basic commodities to prevent the crisis from worsening

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Military storm Ashaiman to brutalise civilians after alleged killing of soldier

Video: Military storm Ashaiman to brutalise civilians after alleged killing of soldier

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

Ghana Independence Day

Ghana marks 66th Independence Day celebration at Ho

Soldiers arrest 72 Ashaiman residents over colleague’s death, MP cries for help

Soldiers arrest 72 Ashaiman residents over colleague’s death, MP cries for help