South Africa: Ghanaians warned to restrict their movement to safe areas

“In the last month, individuals claiming to represent various groups against the presence of foreigners have announced or broadcast plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces and even out of the country from the beginning of September 2022,” the statement said.

It cautioned that “such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners, or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood.”

The statement, therefore, advised Ghanaians resident in the country “to be vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movement to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or deterioration in their safety.”

The High Commission also urged members of the Ghanaian community to contact the mission “in case of emergency or any attacks” via telephone.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the United States (US) ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has paid a courtesy call on the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The Minister, welcoming the ambassador to his office, acknowledged the support of the US government to the country over the years.

He gave the US ambassador an overview of the country’s health sector and government initiatives currently being implemented to ensure a good health system in the country.