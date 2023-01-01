ADVERTISEMENT
Sovereignty and patience as a people were tested - Mahama's new year message

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has shared his 2023 New Year message, he noted that the patience of the people and the sovereignty of Ghana came to a test.

John Mahama

He believes the unprecedented hardship Ghanaians faced under this Fourth Republic last year has never seen tested people to their limit.

“And our democracy and patience as a people were tested to their elastic limits.

We welcome the new year, 2023, knowing that a journey of austerity and sacrifice is just beginning. But we cannot give up HOPE! We cannot give up on our dear motherland Ghana.

As we face the future with fortitude, let us remember the solemn words of the hymnist, Johnson Oatman Jr when he urges us to Count Our Blessings and Name Them One by One.

We have been fortunate to survive as a nation and are lucky by the grace of the Almighty to be alive to see the dawn of a new year

Once we have the gift of life, which is the most important of all, there is an opportunity in the new year to be better versions of ourselves and work even harder towards salvaging our dear nation from the avoidable abyss into which she has been plunged.”

He encouraged Ghanaians to seize opportunities in the new year, work on themselves and contribute to building a better nation.

