SP is mandated to prosecute persons with unexplained wealth, including ‘Sakawa’ - Kissi Agyebeng

Speaking in an interview on Kwame Sefa Kayi’s “Kokokroo” programme, Mr. Agyebeng said he can summon any rich private citizen to come to office to explain his source of wealth.

He explained that the Office wasn’t created solely for politicians and politically exposed persons, but for all Ghanaians.

“The OSP was not created solely for politicians, it was created for all Ghanaians. Those of you driving cars that are bigger than your tax bracket. What kind of work are you doing that you drive a Bugatti? You’ll come and explain to me”, he said.

“I can summon anyone in that situation to report to my office and come and prove to me how they bought the Bugatti. Can and show me the work you do and how much you earn”, he added.

As part of its functions, the OSP can: “investigate and prosecute alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence under any other relevant law.”

Kissi Agyebeng also warned that he would prosecute electoral officers if they tamper with election results or rig the elections in favor of a particular political party or a candidate.

“If you are an electoral officer or a returning officer and you change results I am going after you…immediately u declare the results I am going after it and matching polling stations and matching pink sheets with pink sheets and if they don’t tally I am going after you.”