He said the president's deafening silence is not helping bring calm to the issue.

He says the position of the President will put the minds of Ghanaians at arrest over the sensitive issue which is causing rancor among populace.

“I want to hear my President talk about it. We want to know his position. When it came up, Mills (late President) told the UK that he was against it and that they can keep their aid,” he said.

The CSE manual has caused an uproar among a section of Ghanaians, the clergy and some political leaders.

The Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has explained that the manual hasn not been approved by the Ghana Education Service.

“The curriculum framework (KG-P6) approved by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for use in the development of school curriculum, which has been approved by Cabinet and published does not include CSE. NaCCA has not approved any material on CSE as it is not included in the approved and published KG-P6 curriculum framework,” he said.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) in a statement urged Ghanaians against politicising the issue.

“While commending government on its latest decision to suspend the implementation of the CSE policy next academic year, we as a Council is however not persuaded by a mere suspension as evidence abound of existing government commitments to some international obligations on CSE, some of which have even been captured in the 2019 Budget Statement as presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance.