He is alleging that the two have breached portions of Ghana’s constitution regarding how the legislative body handled the Human Rights and Family Values Bill, of 2021.
Speaker, AG sued over anti-LGBTQ+ bill
A private citizen, Paul Boama Sefa, has sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General at the High Court.
He argued that Parliament did not conduct a fiscal impact analysis of the Bill given its financial implication.
According to Mr.Sefa, the Public Financial Management Act requires that any bill to be laid in parliament should be accompanied by a fiscal impact analysis that was not present in it.
Mr. Sefa says the Speaker of Parliament has the mandate to ensure that all legislative processes are undertaken under the law.
According to the plaintiff, he is seeking a restraining order directed to the speaker, and his deputies from further breaches and to ensure compliance with section 100(1) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).
