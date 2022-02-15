The Speaker is currently in Parliament to chair proceedings today.
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin returns from medical trip
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has returned from his medical checkup trip from the United Arab Emirates.
Though the official communique on his trip said he will return in March, Rt. Hon. Bagbin came earlier.
Speaker Bagbin’s presence in the House has been a matter of keen interest to the Majority in Parliament as the caucus wants to have a full haul of its numbers to pass the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.
Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has described as worrying the Speaker’s frequent absence, especially during critical decisions in the chamber.
Interacting with the press, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said, “It is worrying; I mean, I can’t pretend about it.”
According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri lawmaker, some measures should be put in place to provide medical care for Speaker Bagbin in the country.
“His health is important. And I think we as a people should put our heads together or the leaders should find a way of helping the Speaker find a solution to this because, it is becoming one too many.
“I mean he is the Speaker and he has taken ill and he needs treatment. Is it the case that we can’t get an equally good medical team to have this treatment done here? Vis-à-vis the fact that, because of the nature of our Parliament,” he said.
