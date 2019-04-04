Prof Mike Oquaye was made Speaker by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.

He was Member of Parliament for two terms for Dome Kwabenya and later became Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament when the NPP was in opposition.

He was Ghana's High Commissioner to India from 2001 to 2004, then Minister of Energy from 2005 to 2006 and Minister of Communications from 2006 to 2009.

He served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 2009 to 2013.

He once contested for the flag bearer slot of the NPP in 2007.

He is a professor of Political science at the University of Ghana, Legon, and was previously the Head of the Department of Political Science and member of the University's Academic Board, the highest authority at the level of the faculties.