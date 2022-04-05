Speaker of Parliament refers Ken Agyapong, Adwoa Safo to Privileges Committee

The Speaker also added the Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartet to the list for absenting himself for more than 15 days without permission.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka said the decision of the Speaker is unilateral.

He said if the Speaker’s decision is allowed to stand, it will set a dangerous precedence which can be used by a “dictator speaker” in future to hurt lawmakers.

“If we allow this to stand it will become precedent, tomorrow it may hurt all of us,” he said.

In an earlier interview, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu indicated that they will refer Adwoa Safo to the Committee.

Speaking about her absence on JoyNews’ PM Express, the Majority Leader noted that the Speaker had intended to refer her to the Privileges Committee last week Tuesday, but due to prevailing circumstances had to reschedule.

“My information was that even last Tuesday, the Speaker was going to make a pronouncement on it in the house but I think the circumstances prevented him from so doing. I want to believe that perhaps before the House adjourns tomorrow or maybe next week when the House sits the Speaker may make the announcement by referring her conduct to the Privileges Committee before we adjourn. That’s the information that the Speaker gave to me,” he said.