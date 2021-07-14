RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Speaker of Parliament refers Kennedy Agyapong to Privileges Committee over threat on journalist

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has referred to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to the Privileges Committee.

Kennedy Agyapong

The referral is due to the alleged threats made by the lawmaker on the life of a Multimedia journalist.

Speaking on the matter on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, Speaker Bagbin said: “This is my first time of hearing this matter and as it is now I am compelled to refer it to the privileges committee. it’s a matter the privileges committee would have to go into and then report to the house and it’s for the house to decide whether the honorable member is contentious of the house”.

The maverick MP is alleged to have stated on his Net 2 TV programme ‘The Attitude’ on 9 July 2021 that "We should beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor” and also threatened that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly".

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin Pulse Ghana

The Multimedia group has made a complaint to the Police in the Ashanti region and called on the law enforcement agency to protect Mr Asare.

According to Multimedia, Mr Agyapong threatened their reporter “because of the journalistic work that Mr Asare undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura, and his appearance before the Kingsley Koomson Committee investigating the incident.

