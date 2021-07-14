Speaker of Parliament refers Kennedy Agyapong to Privileges Committee over threat on journalist

Speaking on the matter on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, Speaker Bagbin said: “This is my first time of hearing this matter and as it is now I am compelled to refer it to the privileges committee. it’s a matter the privileges committee would have to go into and then report to the house and it’s for the house to decide whether the honorable member is contentious of the house”.

The maverick MP is alleged to have stated on his Net 2 TV programme ‘The Attitude’ on 9 July 2021 that "We should beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor” and also threatened that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly".

Pulse Ghana

The Multimedia group has made a complaint to the Police in the Ashanti region and called on the law enforcement agency to protect Mr Asare.