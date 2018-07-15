Pulse.com.gh logo
Speaker Oquaye directs sale of parliament land - report


Parliament House Speaker Oquaye directs sale of parliament land to London based hotelier- report

The Herald newspaper is reporting the Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has sold a parcel of land belong to parliament to London-based hotelier.

The Herald newspaper is reporting that parliament under the direction of Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye is trading a parcel of land with a London-based private hotelier to construct a 250-guest room hotel facility and be paying the legislature some money.

The article, under the headline "Speaker selling parliament land for hotel,?" alleged that the arrangement with Quant International Property Group, is based on sole sourcing.

play

 

According to the report, the middlemen who brokered the deal are known to the only the Speaker and the Group Chief Executive and Director of Quant International Property Group.

The newspaper also cited a letter  dated June 16, 2018, from Parliament and addressed to one Mr. Antoine West of QuantInternational Property Group by the Speaker of Parliament; Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

The Speaker’s letter mentioned that “the proposal is for the development as a joint venture with Parliament, of an internationally branded hotel of up to 250 hotel guest rooms on land forming part of the Parliament enclave”.

It said since the meeting “the Parliamentary Service Board, has met to consider your proposal. We are of the view that the proposed joint venture development, will bring numerous benefits. Its location next to Parliament and near the Accra International Conference Centre, is ideal for Members of Parliament and local and international hotel guests, creating an invaluable place to stay, entertained and hold meetings. It will provide a substantial source of local employment to run the hotel and extensive training of staff to international standards. It will generate significant revenues for Parliament and stimulate further growth in the economy”.

“In the circumstances, I am please to inform you that the Parliamentary Service Board, has approved your proposal in principle, adding “the next step is preparation of a joint Venture Lease Agreement for the approval of the Parliamentary Service Board of the Parliament of Republic of Ghana”, the Speaker’s letter said.     

Meanwhile the Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, has denied that the Speaker of Parliament has sold any land belonging to parliament.

