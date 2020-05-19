The directive also includes all civil servant staff working at Parliament House.

According to the Speaker, the directive forms part of measures instituted by the Parliamentary Service Board to prevent an outbreak of the pandemic in the legislature.

Prof Oquaye, however, assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of MPs.

He made the order today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, when the House commenced sittings for the second meeting of this session.

Ghana has recorded 183 new confirmed cases. While this new update raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 5,918, the number of recoveries remains unchanged from the previously recorded 1,754.