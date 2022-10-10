Special Prosecutor commences investigations on Charles Bissue and other galamsey cases

It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles and gold nuggets.

In a statement copied to the media, it said: “The investigations include the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profits against Charles Bissue during his tenure as Secretary to the IMCIM arising from an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud Part 1, published by Tiger Eye PI.

“The investigations further target activities of the Akonta Mining Limited and other companies nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining and allegations of corruption and corruption related offence against Municipal and District Chief Executives political party officials.”

Pulse Ghana

Charles Bissue, a former Western Region Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recently issued a statement declaring his innocence in the allegations leveled against him.

“I did not demand any money from the applicant with promise of fast tracking or facilitating the process,” he refuted Anas’s allegations, describing his work as “corrupted”.

“The money in question was a donation from Bernard Antwi Boasiako [alias Chairman Wontumi] for a party activity. I did not grant the company any rights to resume mining when at the time, the ban was in force as published by Tiger Eye P.I.”

He added: “For the record, I don’t consider your work as an entrapment. In fact, it is hollow and a failed attempt to smear my reputation with lies, just as you’ve done to your victims in the past.