Special Prosecutor freezes all of Sir John’s accounts

The Office of the Special Prosecutor last week commenced investigations into a suspected case of corruption against Sir John, with regard to his alleged improper acquisition of state lands within the Achimota forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site.

A purported copy of the will of the late Sir John went viral online and sparked anger among many Ghanaians.

However, a member of the National Democratic Congress legal team, Abraham Amaliba said the Special Prosecutor can’t prosecute a late man.

According to him, the investigation should not only focus on Sir John and must be done by a bipartisan committee.

The late Sir John, who served as the CEO of the Forestry Commission, has been in the news in recent days after the contents of his will were made public.

Portions of the will shows he has given parts of the Achimota Forest and the Ramsar Site at Sakumono to members of his family, among other properties worth millions.

We need a bipartisan committee from parliament to deal with it. It should be opened to the public, let us invite people to testify, we will get to know how the forest was distributed to public servants apart from Sir John,” he said on TV3’s Key Points programme on Saturday.

“If you want the OSP to do it he will just limit himself to the will and that will not address our pain. Our pain is that a number of people have acquired state lands which is not just Sir John.”