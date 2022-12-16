ADVERTISEMENT
Special Prosecutor hasn't been paid for 16 months - Haruna Iddrisu

Evans Annang

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is being starved of funds from the government.

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

He said the Special Prosecutor is yet to receive a salary for the past 16 months.

He argued that denying the Special Prosecutor his salary makes nonsense of the fight against corruption.

“Office of the Special Prosecutor, you put that young man there, you haven’t determined his conditions of service, he hasn’t been paid, some appointments have been done which themselves raises questions whether a board was aware or not aware, Chairman you have to probe further the happenings at the Office of the Special Prosecutor. He hasn’t been paid for 16 months and you’re coming to lay what report? We won’t accept any report being laid here.”

Kissi Agyebeng with Godfred Dame-Yeboah
Kissi Agyebeng with Godfred Dame-Yeboah

He added:” Your commitment to fight corruption begins with your attitude to independent constitutional bodies like the Special Prosecutor who has been denied salary, Can any of you live without salary? And you don’t pay him and you expect him to work and combat corruption and you want to lay a report. Nobody will lay a report in respect of the Judiciary here.”

But the chairman of the committee on constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs Kwame Anyimadu Antwi says the finance ministry has been engaged on the matter and will soon be resolved.

Evans Annang
