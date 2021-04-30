Special Prosecutor: Kissi Agyebeng advised to consult Martin Amidu if he wants to succeed

"Until 20th March 2020, Agyapa Royalties Limited was incorporated as Asaase Royalties Limited on 5th November 2019 in Jersey, the United Kingdom. Anybody who cares to know knows that the alter ego of Africa Legal Associates is a cousin of the President who also established Asaase Radio which began official transmission on 14th June 2020.

"The Agyapa Royalties Transaction records show the role the President’s cousin who established Africa Legal Associates, and Asaase Radio played with White & Case LLP, of London, one of the foreign law firms in the suspected corruption transaction."

Amidu suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was being pressurized to announce "their preferred choice as the Special Prosecutor."

"Asaase Radio appears to have been so bent on pressurizing the President to announce their preferred choice as the Special Prosecutor (the Agyapa Special Prosecutor) that it forgot that the nomination letter by the Attorney-General was addressed only to the President. How then did the nomination letter of a new Special Prosecutor come into the public domain to make the rounds in the press?

"Asaase Radio should also have told the Ghanaian and international public that it's surrogate and nominee Special Prosecutor in the published letter is a personal friend and classmate of the Attorney General, and the owner of Asaase Radio all of whom attended the University of Ghana’s Faculty of Law, and Ghana Law School," he said in the article.

Agyebeng advised not to rubbish Martin Amidu's article

Nana Kwabena Aborampa Mensah speaking on Accra-based Class FM stated that Agyebeng must conduct himself well in his new role as the Special Prosecutor.

"It's up to him to establish his investigation team to be able to investigate and assess whatever information that comes out.

"In fact, if I were him, I will have a meeting with Martin [Amidu] to brief me on where he got to, his challenges, his opportunities, his strengths, so from there, I can also step up," he said.

In his view, the Office of the Special Prosecutor should not be an enemy to the government and vice-versa, otherwise, the corruption fight will suffer.

He added: "Apart from Martin being experienced governance, democracy, anti-corruption crusader, he has also been in the country for quite a long time. He has been through all the offices, so, he has certain experiences that Agyebeng can learn from. Not only him. We also have P.C Appiah Ofori there. We have certain individuals in the country that he [Agyebeng] can learn from.