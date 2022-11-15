RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Special Prosecutor starts investigations on Adu Boahen over Anas expose

Evans Annang

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into corruption allegations levelled against the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

In a statement, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said his office has promptly commenced an investigation into the actions of Mr Adu Boahen and any other implicated person.

“By a letter dated 14 November 2022 and referenced OPS 305/1/22/1106, the Secretary to the President, upon the directions of the President, referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations, allegations of corruption levelled against Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance contained in an investigative exposé published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, entitled “Galamsey Economy”.

Charles Adu Boahen
Charles Adu Boahen Pulse Ghana

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced an investigation into the actions of Mr Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé, “Galamsey Economy”.

Mr Adu Boahen was on Monday sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo after allegations that he demanded some monies to facilitate a meeting between undercover investigators disguised as investors and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Tiger Eye PI investigations, Mr Boahen said Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee to meet the investors.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
