Special Prosecutor starts investigations on Adu Boahen over Anas expose

“By a letter dated 14 November 2022 and referenced OPS 305/1/22/1106, the Secretary to the President, upon the directions of the President, referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations, allegations of corruption levelled against Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance contained in an investigative exposé published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, entitled “Galamsey Economy”.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced an investigation into the actions of Mr Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé, “Galamsey Economy”.

Mr Adu Boahen was on Monday sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo after allegations that he demanded some monies to facilitate a meeting between undercover investigators disguised as investors and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.