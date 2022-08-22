Special Prosecutor to investigate auction of vehicles since 2016

According to the statement the Special Prosecutor, the Commissioner of the Customs Division (GRA) is expected to produce some pertinent documentation to aid the probe on or before 30 September 2022.

The Special Prosecutor’s directive comes barely requesting that the GRA’s Customs Division furnishes his office with documents relating to all rulings and benchmark values applied dating back to 2017.

Pulse Ghana

“The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded,” the statement said.

The OPS in a recent finding, declared the owner of the company, Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, as involved in corrupt practices at the Tema Port. The Special Prosecutor says she had taken advantage of her position as a Board member of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at the time to get favours.