The OPS in a statement released on Monday, August 22, 2022, said the investigations will be into mainly the auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the GRA from July 1, 2016, to August 15, 2022
Special Prosecutor to investigate auction of vehicles since 2016
The Office of the Special Prosecutor is probing the suspected corruption and related offences perceived to be carried out by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
According to the statement the Special Prosecutor, the Commissioner of the Customs Division (GRA) is expected to produce some pertinent documentation to aid the probe on or before 30 September 2022.
The Special Prosecutor’s directive comes barely requesting that the GRA’s Customs Division furnishes his office with documents relating to all rulings and benchmark values applied dating back to 2017.
“The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded,” the statement said.
The OPS in a recent finding, declared the owner of the company, Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, as involved in corrupt practices at the Tema Port. The Special Prosecutor says she had taken advantage of her position as a Board member of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at the time to get favours.
The Special Prosecutor has since recovered an amount of ¢1.074 million from the company whose owner doubles as a member of the Council of State.
