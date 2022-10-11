RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Speed up prosecution of Nana Agradaa — Nana Obiri Boahen

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ghanaian legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen has reiterated that the Ghana Police Service and the judiciary should speed up the prosecution of Patricia Asiedua affectionally known as Nana Agradaa for allegations of money doubling scam leveled against her by some members of the public.

Speaking on Accra-based Original FM, he stated that the matter is of public interest hence the Police and the judiciary should speed up prosecution to determine the truth of the matter.

"If the matter is before court I will not go into details but am urging the Police and the Judiciary to speed up with prosecution because I remember Agradaa has been arrested before for a similar offense but the issue didn't go anywhere," he said.

Nana Agradaa is said to have announced the alleged money doubling taking place at her church, Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra via her TV station.

Members of the church said Nana Agradaa took money from them with the promise of doubling it for them and failed to honour the promise despite receiving the money.

The Circuit Court in Accra has remanded Nana Agradaa into lawful custody for the next three days.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretenses.

The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah after listening to the bail application from her lawyers with Prosecution opposing to same, remanded her.

