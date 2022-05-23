Spending too much money on Free SHS is not your problem — Nana Addo to students

Nana Addo adviced the students when he presented awards to the winners of the Junior Graphic 2021 Essay competition at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He said "Leave to the politicians the debate of Free SHS and don’t be distracted. Whether we should have Free SHS or we are spending too much money, or whether Akufo-Addo is handling it well, those are not your problems, they are my problem; the problem of those engaged in politics."

He also adviced the students to learn, work hard and be patriotic Ghanaians.

"But for the time being, your emphasis has to be on your learning. Pay attention to what your teachers and parents tell you and work hard.

"All work and no play makes Jack or Jill that dull boy or girl...We want you to grow up as well-rounded patriotic citizens of the future and Ghana," he stated.

In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the Free Senior High School Policy in fulfillment of his campaign promise ahead of the 2016 elections.

"Today, we throw open the doors of opportunity and hope to our young people… We have a sacred duty to our children and the generations beyond in ensuring that, irrespective of their circumstances, their right to education is preserved," the President said at the West Africa Senior High School premises at Adenta.

He added: "I want every Ghanaian child to attend secondary school not just for what they learn in books, but for the life experiences that they will gain. I want each of them to look in the mirror in the morning, every morning, and know that they can achieve anything they dream of when they complete their studies.

"I want them to be confident that what they study is relevant to the demands of today, and tomorrow.