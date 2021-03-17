He said there are regulations on betting in the country, hence it will be difficult to be banned.

Mr. Mireku's response comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ejumako, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson called for a ban on sports betting in Ghana.

He believes the activity is destroying the Ghanaian youth and must be restricted rather than taxing the gaming industry.

“Ghana today, we are complaining that this gambling is destroying our youth. I have read a number of articles on this. I would have thought the government will come out with a policy to restrict gambling and to even ban it", the MP said

But Mr. Mireku says that the gaming community generates millions in revenue for the government. “This money is contributed into the consolidated account for development”, he disclosed.

The Gaming Commission CEO however agrees that the way forward for sports betting in Ghana is the introduction of more regulations that will not only protect stakeholders but also generate more revenue for the government.

Sharing some innovations to make this possible, Peter revealed the Commission is in the process of hooking betting companies onto a singular platform. “This way, we can keenly monitor their activities and make sure they regard regulations to the latter.

Peter Mireku shared his professional view on the subject during an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM.

The government in its 2021 Budget presented to Parliament estimated an annual revenue loss of over GHS 300 million due to leakages in the gaming industry.