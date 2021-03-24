The two dreadlocked girls, Nikita and Amrita Marhguy, make up triplets with Tyrone Marhguy.

Father of the three students, Ras Marhguy, said the girls were admitted at St John’s Grammar last week, only to be told on Monday by some old students to report with their parents the next day to discuss their hair.

Dreadlocks: Ghanaian father vows to sue Achimota School for denying admission to his son

“They came on the 18th [March 2021] to submit all the documents they were asked to bring. But they came with a complaint that the old students wanted me to come and talk about their hair,” Mr. Marhguy told Joy News.

“When we came to submit the [documents], I saw the headmaster and spoke pointed to the girls and told him I wanted to talk about their hair.

“But he said no problem, you should make sure they submit everything and then be in the school and then you can come next week so we talk. So I thought everything was cool until they came with this report yesterday.”

He added: “When we came, one man came out and told us that Achimota is their sister school and that they have rules which must be obeyed and so if we wanted the kids to be in the school, we should go cut their hair."

Last week, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

The GES later waded in, with its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, directing the school to give admission to the students.

However, the Achimota School refused to bow to pressure from the GES to admit students with dreadlocks.

The school rejected the directive following an extensive meeting between management, officials of GES and the parents of the two boys.