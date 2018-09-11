Pulse.com.gh logo
Stampede hits Kumasi Central Market; 6 persons hospitalised


Overcrowding Stampede hits Kumasi Central Market; 6 persons hospitalised

The incident is reported to have happened on Monday, with a pregnant woman also among the victims.

play

A stampede at the Central market in the Ashanti region has led to the hopsitalisation of six persons.

The state-owned Daily Graphic reports that the area at Kejetia became very congested after authorities cordoned off the site where an ultra-modern market is under construction.

play

 

This meant that people had to squeeze through a narrow route that links the central market area to Dr Mensah commercial area.

But with the narrow route packed, bodies crushed into each other, triggering a stampede in the process.

Some of the victims collapsed, whiles others struggled to breath and were subsequently rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment.

About 20 Police officers were later dispatched to the scene to direct movement through the narrow route in a bid to mitigate the chaos.

Works are currently ongoing on the redevelopment and modernisation of the Kumasi Central Market.

However, movement in Kejetia appears to have been hampered by the market construction, leading to complaints of overcrowding by livid traders.

When completed, the Kumasi Central Market is expected to have a transport terminal, sewage treatment station, union offices, police station, fire station, post offices, crèche, cafeteria for staff, change room for staff, generators, fuel and gas stations plants, as well as administrative offices.

