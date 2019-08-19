Stanbic Bank hosts Cognac and Bubbles with Chocolate event for customers

The exclusive event dubbed Cognac and Bubbles with Chocolates, hosted about 300 International Private Banking customers of the bank.

The Stanbic Bank event is one of many ways through which the bank engages its customers for feedback on their products and services while at the same time providing an opportunity to educate and provide more information on its broad offering as a bank.

The event included 4 separate raffles where 30 of the bank’s international private banking customers received both cash discounts on property purchases and souvenirs. WhiteWall Properties, Clifton Homes and GoldKey Properties provided exciting vouchers for the clients.

The Stanbic Bank Cognac and Bubbles with chocolate event was held in partnership with the Marriott Hotel, IMEXCO Ghana, owners of Hennessey and Verve du Vernay and Moments Chocolates, a wholly Ghanaian owned chocolatier who specializes in making exclusive handmade chocolates. Clients had the opportunity to pair the chocolates with some cognac and champagne.

Speaking at the event, Head of International Private Banking at Stanbic Bank, Nana Owiredu-Gyamera, said these events are organised to improve customer engagements. Stanbic Bank is committed to a customer-centric approach to its business.

“At Stanbic Bank, we pride ourselves in being customer-centric, so we seek opportunities that are safe, secure and enabling enough for our customers and also aim to create a one-stop-shop where all customer needs are met at the best costs to everyone,” Mr Owiredu-Gyamera said.

Mr Owiredu -Gyamera also stated that “one of the unique things about our International Private Banking is the apt team dedicated to providing personalised solutions to customer needs on and offshore. Our enhanced digital service provides clients with the ease of transacting across borders without limitations.

In our interview with Mr Owiredu-Gyamera, he explained that Stanbic Bank’s International Banking provides a portfolio of solutions for our high net worth clients. These include short and long term savings, investment solutions and property investments in the UK. Our international banking service provides our clients with a VISA debit card on international currencies such as the euro, dollar, pounds and Australian dollar. Our clients have 24-hour access to both their local and international banking accounts via the Internet banking and Stanbic Mobile Banking App.

In Ghana, Stanbic International Banking proudly differentiates itself in the market with great offshore expertise and local presence.

To provide holistic solutions to our clients, our Stanbic Mortgages team were on site to support the Ghanaian Real Estate property developers and clients interested in property investments. The property developers on the bill were Whitewall Properties who offered 5 of their $15,000 off vouchers for the Raffle. Gold Key Properties and Clifton Homes with $5,000 off vouchers for the purchase of their Lennox apartments.

The Stanbic Vehicle and Asset Finance team also came to support Silverstar, main dealers for Mercedes Benz in Ghana. Clients interested in the purchase of all types of Mercedes Benz were offered different discounts at the event.

Clients who attended had great feedback about the event. .Nana Owiredu-Gyamera confirmed that the next Cognac and Champagne event for International Private banking will be held on November 2019.