Star-studded reviews: Celebrities rave about the TECNO PHANTOM V Fold!

The PHANTOM V Fold is the latest innovation from TECNO as it continues to revolutionize the premium smartphone experience through outstanding technologies and exceptional performances. Relish and unfold the crease-free, ultra-big main screen of PHANTOM V Fold.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the PHANTOM V Fold, an array of celebrities, industry titans , tech enthusiasts, brand partners and other notable personalities had a first hand experience during the PHANTOM V Fold launch who shared their personal experiences with the PHANTOM V Fold.

These influential figures like Stonebwoy, Gloria Sarfo, Gifty Anti, Abeiku Snatana, Adjetey Annan and many others spoke about their admiration for TECNO's commitment to technological excellence and their excitement to be associated with the brand’s latest innovation.

In a review by renowned media personality, Abeiku Santana, He said that the TECNO PHANTOM V FOLD is a game-changer for the smartphone industry, introducing a new level of innovation and design that has captured the attention of consumers and industry personalities alike. With its unique folding design, high-end specs, enhanced camera capabilities, impressive battery life, and innovative user interface.

Celebrated media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti, also shared that Phantom V Fold has set an amazing standard for mobile devices, creating new opportunities for customers and driving innovation in the industry. It is truly the ultimate smartphone for those who love innovation, creativity, and functionality.

Award winning Actress Gloria Sarfo also shared that, “The processing power of the TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold is mind-blowing. As someone who is always on the go, I need a smartphone that can keep up with my demanding lifestyle. The speed and responsiveness of this device is truly impressive. TECNO has created a real smartphone powerhouse."

These celebrity remarks highlights the diverse aspects of TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold that garnered praise, including its foldable display, camera capabilities, processing power, premium design, and immersive user experience. This further emphasizes TECNO's successful endeavor in creating a flagship foldable device that resonates with different individuals across various industries.

TECNO's PHANTOM V Fold’s innovative smartphone showcases TECNO's dedication to redefining smartphone technology while maintaining its reputation for offering exceptional value for money. It is evident that TECNO's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional user experiences will continue to shape the landscape of the smartphone technology.

Consumers can purchase the new TECNO PHANTOM V Fold at a RRP price of GHS 11,329 for 256+12GB and GHS 12,720 for 512+12GB storage capacity. Customer will enjoy free 2.5GB of data monthly for the first six months of use and 365 Days Screen Warranty Protection. Additionally, every purchase also comes with an exclusive PHANTOM V Fold gift.

Available in any accredited TECNO shop nationwide Accredited TECNO stores.

