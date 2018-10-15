Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

State identifies $7.5m Woyome properties to defray debt


State identifies $7.5m Woyome properties to defray debt

Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

  • Published:
play

A Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has disclosed that the state has identified some properties worth $7.5m that belongs to embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

He said the state will auction those properties to pay off the GHS 51m debt Woyome owes.

Dame said this moment after the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing of a case in which defunct UT Bank claimed to be the receiver of certain properties of (Woyome) the state had identified

The court was expecting a witness of UT Bank to mount the witness box and give evidence but the witness was not in court.

Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

READ ALSO: Woyome refunds GH¢4.6m out of GH¢51 judgment debt

However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.

Then Attorney General Martin Amidu had Woyome arrested and charged for causing financial loss to the state. Two others, including Nerquaye Tetteh, the chief state attorney were also arrested.

Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means play

Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means

 

Whilst prosecuting the case, Martin Amidu was sacked from government under mysterious circumstances with Marietta Brew Hammond appointed to take his place.

Amidu, however, proceeded to the Supreme Court as a private citizen and managed to retrieve for the state millions of cedis said to have been paid illegally to Waterville.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Unpaid and abandoned: NIA workers cry over non-payment of salaries Unpaid and abandoned: NIA workers cry over non-payment of salaries
Height requirement for security services unfair to Ashantis - MP Height requirement for security services unfair to Ashantis - MP
The untold story of older people in Ghana The untold story of older people in Ghana
Ga West residents demonstrate over bad roads Ga West residents demonstrate over bad roads
Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforidua
National Cathedral is a misplaced priority - TUC tells Nana Addo National Cathedral is a misplaced priority - TUC tells Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

J.J Rawlings: I’d have ‘killed’ judges in 1979 if I wanted them dead J.J Rawlings I’d have ‘killed’ judges in 1979 if I wanted them dead
Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit
42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report 42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report



Top Articles

1 Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insistsbullet
2 Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?bullet
3 Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"bullet
4 Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding vehiclebullet
5 Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accidentbullet
6 Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centrebullet
7 Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Regionbullet
8 GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for...bullet
9 Suhum fatal accident kills 4bullet
10 Sack of 'wee' found at Methodist Church in Koforiduabullet

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Over 3 million livelihoods affected by job cuts - Report
5 times Kofi Annan proved he was a family man
Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians
Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo
Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineer
X
Advertisement