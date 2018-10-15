State identifies $7.5m Woyome properties to defray debt

news

A Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has disclosed that the state has identified some properties worth $7.5m that belongs to embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

He said the state will auction those properties to pay off the GHS 51m debt Woyome owes.

Dame said this moment after the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing of a case in which defunct UT Bank claimed to be the receiver of certain properties of (Woyome) the state had identified

The court was expecting a witness of UT Bank to mount the witness box and give evidence but the witness was not in court.

Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.

Then Attorney General Martin Amidu had Woyome arrested and charged for causing financial loss to the state. Two others, including Nerquaye Tetteh, the chief state attorney were also arrested.

Whilst prosecuting the case, Martin Amidu was sacked from government under mysterious circumstances with Marietta Brew Hammond appointed to take his place.

Amidu, however, proceeded to the Supreme Court as a private citizen and managed to retrieve for the state millions of cedis said to have been paid illegally to Waterville.