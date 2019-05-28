According to the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the cost for the exercise will determine the number of persons living and the houses in the country.

He said the money is needed to resource the service, including the purchase of tablets and other equipment as well as the payment of personnel who will be deployed to undertake the exercise.

"The total budget for the Population and Housing Census is in the region of GH¢500million and around this time, we know it is very heavy for Ghana government to solely bear this cost," he said.

He added: "We are looking for other alternatives, especially in the area of technological support, which would help us build the solutions that we need."

Over 60, 000 personnel will also be employed for the census.

The exercise which is a United Nation's requirement will take place within a period of three weeks and end at the end of July 2020, with a pilot exercise starting on May 26, 2019.

The districts chosen for the trial census, are Dormaa West District (Bono Region), Bunkpurugu District (North East Region), and Ashiedu Keteke, Ledzokuku, Osu Klottey, Ayawaso West, Okaikoi sub-metros all in the Greater Accra Region.

In 2018, GSS started a mapping exercise throughout the country as part of the preparations towards the conduct of the 2020 Population and Housing Census.

The mapping exercise seeks to update the 2010 Census enumeration areas. An enumeration area is the smallest spatial unit for one enumerator to work in, during the census period and constitutes one of the most essential aids required to achieve a complete enumeration during the Census.