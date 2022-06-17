Stay away from Sir John’s will or we will hunt you down – Hopeson Adorye warns Special Prosecutor

In an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Adorye said there are more important things the Special Prosecutor can look at.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor ought not to be involved in the Sir John Will brouhaha as it was a matter of an individual who has acquired wealth and properties and willed it to his relatives and loved ones.

He argued that he would not have had any concerns if during the lifetime of Sir John, he was found culpable in acts of corruption.

“Somebody has gotten his money and properties and says upon my demise this person should inherit them. Funds allocated to the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not being used to fight corruption.

“People are in this country engaged in corrupt acts, Special Prosecutor must arrest them. Is it somebody’s Will [to concern yourself about]. If the person was alive and found to have engaged in corrupt and was being invited, no problem.

“Look at the number of corruption cases we have mentioned [but no action hs been taken]. Is this what we want to use Ghana’s money for? That we waste our time on somebody’s Will being circulated on social media?” a livid Hopeson Adorye quizzed.

Sir John’s Will dominated the news following portions of it which detailed that portions of the Achimota Forest has been given to relatives and close associates.

Pulse Ghana

Aside from that, the Will contained several other properties including houses and plots of land which were also willed to family and friends.

Hopeson Adorye also warned that the Special Prosecutor should move away from the targeting of Charles Owusu, one of the executors, for prosecution by the Special Prosecutor.

He charged Kissi Agyebeng to prosecute both executors while additionally cautioning him to deist from being ‘picky’ with issues he prosecutes.