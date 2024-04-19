ADVERTISEMENT
Stay in your parents' house while you do your NSS - Sammy Gyamfi advises graduates

Gideon Nicholas Day

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has urged graduates to reconsider their living arrangements during their National Service Scheme (NSS) period.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi

In a Facebook post, Gyamfi advised young graduates to opt for doing their national service from the comfort of their parent's homes rather than renting accommodations and indulging in luxurious lifestyles.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi Pulse Ghana

Gyamfi emphasizes the financial constraints faced by many graduates, citing the meager allowance provided during the NSS period as insufficient to sustain extravagant living standards.

"Do your national service from home and don't rent a room, decorate it with air conditioners or washing machines just because of youthful exuberance makes you feel like all is well.

This is the mistake of many graduates who year in and year out graduates from our numerous universities and colleges of health and that education.

With the meager national service allowance, it is practically unwise to opt for renting accommodation in an expensive area and to decorate it with expensive electronic items that may later become a liability or a burden. "

He cautioned against succumbing to the illusion of post-graduation freedom and urged graduates to consider the practicalities of life during and after the NSS period.

"Stay at home and still let your parents, if possible, continue to help you in catering for yourself for that extra year after school".

Gyamfi encouraged graduates to identify workplaces closer to their homes to minimize transportation costs and to seek out environments that will foster personal and professional growth during their NSS tenure.

"Identify a workplace that will be closer from your place if accommodations to save you from high cost of transportation fares, find a good working environment that will bring out the best in you, and do the service in a locality where you can communicate with them in your mother tongue or local dialect."

The National Service programme is a compulsory one-year service required of all citizens of Ghana who are 18 years and above, at the time of deployment. The Scheme which started in 1973 now operates under Act 426 (of 1980).

