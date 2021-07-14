RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo named EOCO boss

Authors:

Evans Annang

Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo has been assumed the reigns as the new Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

He took over officially from the 9th of July, 2021.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Dapaa-Addo practised in Ghana as a State Attorney and in Nigeria, where he worked with the Rivers State Ministry of Justice and rose to the position of Director of Civil Litigation.

He was seconded to the Economic and Organised Crime Office in July 2019 from the National Security Secretariat as a Special Advisor to the Office, until his appointment as the new Executive Director, a statement announcing his appointment said.

He succeeds succeeds Frank Adu-Poku, who retired from active service in May 2021.

