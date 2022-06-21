Stop blaming Russia/Ukraine war for Ghana’s economic mess – Boakye Agyarko to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Speaking on Asempa FM in Accra, Mr. Agyarko said the Akufo-Addo government must sit up and fix the mess and stop blaming external factors.

In his view, even though factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war indeed impact economies like that of Ghana, the government had the responsibility of forward planning to mitigate the negative impact of such incidents.

“Managing national economies is a tough business, yes; it is true that external factors will play a huge role especially if you look at Ghana as a small open economy.”

“Our degree of openness is about 80%, if you take the US, their degree of openness is about 15%, it means that factors that affect them add up to 15% as compared to our 80%, so we are at the mercy of the vicissitudes of the world.”

He continued: “that is a given, it doesn’t help to flog that dead horse, blaming Ukraine (war) and others, that is why forward planning is important. That is why you plan for resilience.”

DCX

He explained that the need for government to step away from blaming the war and pandemic was also because the two factors will hardly make any sense to the ordinary Ghanaian living in rural Ghana.

“Government is trying hard to mitigate some of these things, but is that mitigation enough and are we even forward-looking?” he quizzed. “Are we taking the hard decisions to get us out and to look forward?”

Responding to whether or not Ghana should seek help from the International Monetary Fund, IMF, he said: “I have never been a fan of the IMF, people say we have been to the IMF 17 times and they haven’t developed us. That is not the task of the IMF, it is not to develop anybody.