Stop blaming Russia/Ukraine war for Ghana’s economic mess – Boakye Agyarko to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Evans Annang

Boakye Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy has watered down the narrative that the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is to blame for Ghana’s economic woes.

He said the bleak economic situation that is facing Ghana currently has nothing to do with the war in Eastern Europe.

Speaking on Asempa FM in Accra, Mr. Agyarko said the Akufo-Addo government must sit up and fix the mess and stop blaming external factors.

In his view, even though factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war indeed impact economies like that of Ghana, the government had the responsibility of forward planning to mitigate the negative impact of such incidents.

“Managing national economies is a tough business, yes; it is true that external factors will play a huge role especially if you look at Ghana as a small open economy.”

“Our degree of openness is about 80%, if you take the US, their degree of openness is about 15%, it means that factors that affect them add up to 15% as compared to our 80%, so we are at the mercy of the vicissitudes of the world.”

He continued: “that is a given, it doesn’t help to flog that dead horse, blaming Ukraine (war) and others, that is why forward planning is important. That is why you plan for resilience.”

He explained that the need for government to step away from blaming the war and pandemic was also because the two factors will hardly make any sense to the ordinary Ghanaian living in rural Ghana.

“Government is trying hard to mitigate some of these things, but is that mitigation enough and are we even forward-looking?” he quizzed. “Are we taking the hard decisions to get us out and to look forward?”

Responding to whether or not Ghana should seek help from the International Monetary Fund, IMF, he said: “I have never been a fan of the IMF, people say we have been to the IMF 17 times and they haven’t developed us. That is not the task of the IMF, it is not to develop anybody.

“The developmental task is with the World Bank. IMF is like a policeman using Article 4 to check financial recklessness, they are like a surveillance body, if you want development, go to the World Bank,” he explained.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

