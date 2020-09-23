He said the recent spate of endorsements by chiefs of politicians is not a good a sign.

In an interview with Ghanaweb, he said most of these traditional rulers should take a cue from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to him, wishing these presidential candidates and their parties well is the best.

Advising traditional rulers on how to end this endorsing menace, Maurice Ampaw said: “Welcome any political party, tell them their needs and then avoid endorsing them and then wish them all the best so that you’ll always be seen as a unifier…they should emulate Otumfuo. Otumfuo will never endorse any political party...rather advises them and wishes them well so every traditional leader should emulate Otumfuo by advising the political parties, tell them what their subject needs in their traditional area and then wish them well”