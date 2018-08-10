Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men


According to her, men in the region are killing the women with their one round of sex-a situation she described as worrying.

The Paramount Queen Mother of the Mankessim Traditional Area in the Central Region, Nana Ama Amissah has pleaded with Ghanaian men to stop their wives mediocre sex.

She said men should eschew the habit of just giving women just a single round of sex.

She is quoted as telling Accra based Adom FM that the numerous marriage collapses in the Central Region and across Ghana is due to this problem.

play

 

“Most of these women are committing adultery just to satisfy their sexual pleasures” she added.

The development, Nana Ama Amissah who is also the President of the Central Regional Queen Mothers Association is causing a lot of problems.

