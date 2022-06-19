RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Stop hypocrisy; allow gays and lesbians to have peace – NPP chairman

Andreas Kamasah

Freddy Blay, the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for freedom for homosexuals, saying calls and attempts to prohibit their sexual practices are hypocritical.

According to him, although he personally doesn’t support homosexuality, people who choose to engage in it should be left to do so without being disturbed.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Freddy Blay said it beats his imagination how and why the subject matter has become so topical in Ghana and beyond and created so much resentment among the populace.

"I don’t subscribe to gayism. It’s a choice. Because I’m not attracted by them. But I don’t want to go into people’s bedrooms. I don’t want to see what they’re doing. If people want to be gay, I think it should be their own problem.

"I won’t go-ahead to be a persecutor of those who want to be together as man and man, or woman and woman. I think there’s too much hypocrisy about it. And we’ve been excited, emotions have been excited over it to the extent that we’re not sober over it. I honestly don’t see [what] the hullabaloo is all about. We should allow them," Blay said, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

He was reacting to complaints by some opposition NDC MPs that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill – popularly called the anti-LGBTQ Bill — has been unduly delayed.

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George and other lawmakers, as well as some civil society organizations, have presented a private member's bill to parliament seeking to pass a law against homosexuality in Ghana.

The bill is currently at the Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee of the legislature going through various stages of legislation.

Andreas Kamasah

