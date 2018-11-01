Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop interfering in police recruitment - Fmr Commander to politicians

play

Naa Hamza Yakubu, a former Commander of the Ghana Police Service, has advised politicians to desist from interfering in police recruitment.

He said the situation is undermining the integrity of the police service.

In an interview on Accra based Class FM, the former top police chief bemoaned the rate at which politicians push unqualified party 'foot soldiers' into the service.

According to him, the manner in which political actors use their influence to push unqualified people into the police service has contributed to police misconduct.

He said: “If anything has changed in the police service over the past two decades, it is the undue interference by outside authorities, that is to say the powers that be."

File photo play

File photo

 

This follows reports of massive public mistrust in the service leading to advocacy for an independent body to probe police misconduct.

"They are to take the blame for anything that has changed in the direction of indiscipline because of the manner in which they try to push people into the police service and, so, that is the major thing that has changed over some previous years now”, he added.

