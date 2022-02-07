Stop profligacy and we'll gladly pay any tax - Korankye Ankrah to government

The man of God made the call while speaking at a ceremony in Accra, where a US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on him.

Sam Korankye Ankrah receives US President’s Lifetime achievement Award Pulse Ghana

“We are asking the members of the ruling class to show the example by cutting down our national expenditure, they must punish themselves a little bit and when we see that expenditure is being cut down, if they call upon us to pay taxes, whatever they ask us to pay, we shall pay with gladness and willingness because we all know that we all suffer to gain,” he said, according to Myjoyonline.com.

He went further to emphasise the need for governments of Africa to prioritise the welfare of their respective citizenry to avoid extreme poverty, despondency and anger that result in the turbulence that the continent has been experiencing.

Sam Korankye Ankrah receives US President’s Lifetime achievement Award Pulse Ghana

“The reason we elect you into public office is to protect the purse and the monies of this nation to develop and to move this nation forward. We don’t elect them to amass wealth for themselves and to forget about us once they get to that place. This is what brings anger and this is what brings the kind of challenges we have in Africa here. But if our politicians place at their heart, first and foremost, the desire to see this nation move forward, all of us as citizens of this nation will have an equitable share of the national cake.

“If they ensure that our young people will get the jobs to do, if they can ensure that people can put food on their table three times a day, if they can ensure that our children are educated, if they can ensure that at the end of the day, everybody can get a place to lay your heads, nobody will complain, nobody will fight, there will be no agitation and there will be no reason for any military intervention in our nation.”

Sam Korankye Ankrah receives US President’s Lifetime achievement Award Pulse Ghana

Korankye Ankrah however called for calm and the use of democratic means to address grievances rather than coup d’états that have plagued the continent in recent times.

“This is not the time for military interventions, we’ve had military interventions previously, it didn’t help us. Corruption went high, our institutions broke down, law and order broke down. We didn’t see any development and so let us put our hands together and let’s make our democracy work,” he appealed.

Currently, the government of Ghana is attempting to impose a levy on all electronic transactions (E-levy) but the move has been met with fierce resistance by the majority of Ghanaians.