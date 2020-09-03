Nana Addo in his address to the Nation on Sunday, April 5, 2020, announced that water bills of citizens for a period of three months- April, May, June, July, August, and September would be absorbed by the government.

The GWCL in a statement said it had come to its notice that some homeowners and water vendors were still selling the water to tenants.

READ MORE: Water shortage hits Madina, Adenta and parts of Accra

It said "It is wrong and illegal for any water vendor or landlord or landlady to sell water during this period; July, August and September 2020.

"All customers in category 612, especially water vendors and house owners who sell water directly to tenants and other members of the community, are to register with the district offices of the GWCL for their categories to be changed, to enable the system to generate compensation for them."