Stop the needless demonstrations; it doesn’t build roads – Amoako-Atta to Ghanaians

Speaking after inspecting the 31.7km Kwafokrom to Apedwa road in the Eastern Region which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi dualization project, expressed disappointment that some educated people join in demonstrations for their roads to be fixed.

“It is unreasonable for anybody to say that all roads everywhere should be fixed simultaneously. So these demonstrations should stop. Sometimes you get people who are supposed to know better, well-educated people who should advice their colleagues joining demonstrations. Demonstrations don’t build roads,” he said.

He urged the contractors on the Kwafokrom to Apedwa road to expedite work and open the stretch to the public by end of 2021.

“I have charged the contractors to ensure that they complete the stretch of the road covering a distance of 31km by the end of the year. I have asked them to introduce night work to compensate for any delay,” he said.

Recently, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu led some his constituents to protest against the bad roads in their area.

The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.