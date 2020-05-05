Prof. Ahwoi said he cannot fathom why the Vice President will be making political comparisons with government's intervention on coronavirus with past events.

According to him, the vice president in his recent comments made a terrible political judgement in comparing the two crises which had befallen the country.

Prof Ahwoi said, “We are in the middle of a crisis. We don’t know how it is going [to] end. Yet, you are comparing it with a crisis that was managed and resolved more than four years ago.”

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

He added, “Besides, how do you compare a crisis whose cost is calculated in loss of human lives with a crisis whose cost is calculated in loss of material production?”

The Vice President in an interview with the media at the Jubilee House on the sideline of a COVID-19 meeting on Monday, May 4, 2020, said the economy under the tenure of John Mahama was so weak it couldn’t even mitigate and cushion people from an internally created problem like dumsor.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia noted that Mr. John Dramani Mahama failed in managing the country when he was president, such that he was overwhelmed with a lot of challenges including the inability of teachers to get ordinary chalk to teach pupils in basic schools.