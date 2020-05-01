According to him, stigmatising them will rather drive people away from getting screened, tested, and treated.

He advised the citizenry to stop the stigma to help build self-esteem in victims and facilitate the fight against the virus.

In his address to Ghanaian workers to mark May Day on Friday, May 1, 2020, he said "But, I would plead with you – stop the stigmatisation of recovered persons – as it will rather drive people away from getting screened, tested and treated.

"The stigmatisation of recovered persons must not go on, because if the virus did not end their lives and livelihoods, the stigma from members of their communities should not. The overwhelming majority of them will continue to live perfectly normal lives, and cease to be sources of infections."