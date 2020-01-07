He described the prophecies as "stupid" election predictions.

He wondered why the prophets are not paying attention to "Ghana's path to a first world".

In a Facebook post, Senyo Hosi said "Dear Prophets, Can you please stop the stupidity of election predictions and start prophesying on Ghana’s path to a first world?"

The Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, in his 31st Watch-night service, had told Ghanaians that the Lord has already rejected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ready itself for power.

According to him, God is not pleased with the current government and therefore will ensure they lose the next general election.

He mentioned that if Ghanaians do not listen to the voice of the lord and boot out the NPP government led by Akufo-Addo, the country will experience what happened in 1983.

"The Lord told me that he has rejected this government and that if we don't listen, we will go back to the days of 1983."

He added: "The Lord said through John Dramani Mahama, he’s going to place the nation at a good place. Every prophecy has an investment to make and if the NDC should plan, think and invest now, in the history of Ghanaian politics and in the history of prophecies in Ghana I don’t think God has given any percentage to any Prophet. I saw that the NDC will win the next Presidential election with 52.1%."