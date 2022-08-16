RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Stop using ‘goro’ boys to procure our meters - ECG to Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned the public against dealing with middlemen, also known as 'goro boys', in securing the services at the company.

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

ECG's Head of Communications, Theresa Osabutey, stated that the company had not hired the services of any agent or middleman and that anyone who did so did so at their own risk.

She was replying to inquiries from several listeners about whether the business had hired "goro guys" to distribute meters on its behalf.

"Apply for a meter at one of our district offices. Do not employ middlemen. Using middlemen is not a good idea. Most of them obtain the metre by using the information and details of others and thus do not use them," she said.

She also urged the public to move to the higher levels if the services they require are not made available to them by officers within the stipulated time.

"As a customer, you must come into one of our district offices and apply for a meter."

Do not use middlemen or goro boys; we have not used middlemen and will not use them in the future," she added..

Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG MD
Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG MD Pulse Ghana

She also revealed that the meter will not be sold, but that people who need meters will pay for the cost of the wiring that will transmit power to you.

She explained that the meters were the property of the ECG used to measure the quantity of power consumed by the public and bill them accordingly. Madam Osabutey said it was, therefore, wrong for the meters to be sold to consumers and appealed to the general public to insist on their rights by refusing to pay for the electricity meters.

The MD of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, in a recent interview said the people in the Yilo Krobo area are owing the company over GHS 148m.

Speaking on TV3 in Accra, Mahama said asked the community members to calm down and find ways to settle this debt after describing the situation as sad.

ECG buys the power from independent power producers and sells the power. The total outstanding debt in Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo is totaling ¢168million. So it is safe to say that you and I are paying for that.

“It is very sad what is going on and they are a community, all they have to do is to come together and let us find a lasting solution today,” he said.

