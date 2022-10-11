StopGalamsey: 82,800 jobs created out of community mining scheme

The community mining scheme is a policy that is meant to align with the Minerals and Mining Act, of 2006 which regulates the small-scale mining industry.

The government aims to create 16000 jobs nationwide through the scheme by legitimising the participation of residents of host mining communities in small-scale mining.

More than 55 mining licences have been issued to mining communities nationwide and the regulation thereof is meant to ensure a clamping down on practices that fall outside of the law namely the pollution of water bodies.

Indeed, the harmful effects of galamsey are significant, with the Ghana Water Company predicting that the country may need to import all its drinking water within two decades if contamination continues at its current pace.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he is still committed to ending illegal mining popularly called galamsey in the country.

He stated that he was being truthful when he made that proclamation in 2017 to end the menace.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to discuss the problem of galamsey in the country which took place today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region, said he was being honest to Ghanaians adding that his determination to rid the country of galamsey has come at a cost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).