StopGalamsey: Posterity shall not forgive Akufo-Addo - Gabby Otchere-Darko

“Posterity will surely judge as meanly and legitimately so if we do not protect for future generations what was bequeathed to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that the fight against Galamsey has not been an easy one.

He said he has not achieved the results he was looking for in the fight but the government is determined to win the battle against the menace.

“Since I took office I have made it a central feature of my presidency to lead in the efforts to rid our country of this menace which we all now call galamsey. It has not been popular and we have not got the result that I was looking for,” Mr. Akufo-Addo said during a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and the Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Kumasi on Wednesday, October 5.

He further charged the National House of Chiefs that the task to protect the lands and the environment from the effect of Galamsey is a joint responsibility between the government and the traditional authorities.

Mr. Akufo-Addo explained that 80 percent of the lands in Ghana are in the custody of the chiefs. Hence they have a role to play in protecting the resource, he said.