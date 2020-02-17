Over a hundred children were treated to good food and drinks in Accra on Valentine's Day as part of the NGO's objectives of protecting vulnerable children in Ghana.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Adelaide Abena Frimpomaa, said the gesture is to bring joy into the lives of children who couldn't afford decent meals and struggle daily to survive on the streets.

She expressed joy for having to celebrate such a special day in her life with the children stating that "I would continue to do my best in ensuring that my foundation becomes a beacon of hope for the less privilege in society".

The children who could not hide their joy thanked the foundation for the gesture.

Street and Homeless Shelter Foundation has since its inception been supporting the marginalized in the society including visiting orphanage homes to make donations.