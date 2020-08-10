He said the student, Nicholas Cobinnah, has engaged in many offenses prior to the recording of the viral video.

Professor Opoku-Amankwa said on Peace FM that the attack on the president was the third time the student had breached school rules.

He revealed that in February this year, Cobbinah beat an SHS two student to pulp and knocked out his teeth.

The issue was taken up by the police who prepared a docket for court proceedings but the pleas by his parents convinced the victim’s parents to opt for home settlement.

Again, weeks after school resumed, Cobbinah headbutted another student and was suspended for the act.

“The Sekondi case is distasteful. This is the third time the boy has done that and he always does with a friend. Around February 26, he beat some Form two students and knocked out six of his teeth. It became a police case but his parent agreed to fix the teeth. But he was suspended.”

“He returned following the President’s clearance for final years to return to school. Briefly after the return, he headbutted someone and there was blood from the person’s nose and he was suspended again. So, he came from to home write the paper. How can a child behave like that?,” he quizzed.