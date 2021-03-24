Master Cecil Tetteh Kumah formerly of Mfantsipim Senior High School was adjudged the Overall Best Student in the 2020 WASSCE written by over two million candidates from the five participating countries.

He had a total score of 650.1328.

Master Kumah is currently with the Columbia University in the USA studying Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science.

For topping the West Africa, Master Kumah was presented with a cheque for $1,500.

The second Overall Best student went to Mr Godfred Aseda Obeng from Hope College at Gomoa Fete. He is currently with the University of Ghana.

Master Obeng had a total score of 625. 6953 and for placing second, he took away $1,200 while Ms Afua Manukure Ansah who took the Overall Third Best had a total score of 624. 640.

Miss Ansah, a former student of Achimota School, who is currently studying at the Cornell University, USA, took home $900.

The Distinguished Friend of Council Award was presented to Dr John Anum Sackey, a former Senior Lecturer, Department of English of the University of Cape Coast and Central University as well as a Chief Examiner, Literature in English and Oral English.

For his award, he took home a plaque.

Criteria for the award

The criteria for the award is opened to only candidates with a minimum of eight Grade A1s at one sitting, without any hint of impropriety.

The raw scores of the eligible candidates are converted to T-scores and used to rank the candidates.

In the event of time, the T-scores of the candidates in their common subjects (English and Mathematics) are used.

Where there is still a tie, the raw scores of the candidates in the core subjects are used and in the event of a further tie, the T-scores of the best of the candidates remaining core subjects are used.

