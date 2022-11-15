RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Students stranded as fire guts Koforidua Technical Institute boys dormitory

Emmanuel Tornyi

The boys' dormitory of the Koforidua Technical Institute in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region has been destroyed by fire.

Boys dorm of Koforidua Technical Institute burnt
Boys dorm of Koforidua Technical Institute burnt

The fire that started on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. raged across four rooms even before the Ghana National Fire Service was called to control the fire from spreading to other rooms.

75 affected students lost everything sent to the school.

Eight students got injured during the fire outbreak whiles one person was still being treated and discharged from St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.

Koforidua Technical Institute
Koforidua Technical Institute Pulse Ghana

The cause of the fire incident is yet unknown but preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service hint at an electrical fault.

The school's principal, Bernard Forson, pleaded with the public to donate some supplies to the facility.

The school has received GH¢20,000 from the New Juaben North MP Nana Adjei Boateng to help with the urgent needs of the affected students.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
